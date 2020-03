BRIEF-China Merchants Bank Says FY Net Profit Attributable Of RMB92,867 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - China Merchants Bank Co Ltd :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB92,867 MILLION VERSUS RMB80,560 MILLION

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF RMB1.20 PER SHARE FOR 2019

* FY NET OPERATING INCOME RMB269,788 MILLION VERSUS RMB248,444 MILLION

* AS AT DEC 31, TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 12.69%

* AS AT DEC 31, NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO 1.16%

* FY NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.59%

* QUALITY OR YIELDS OF CREDIT ASSETS & INVESTMENT ASSETS WILL BE UNDERMINED TO CERTAIN DEGREE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON ECONOMY

