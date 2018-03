March 28 (Reuters) - China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd:

* BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND 2018 PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.06 PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE US$117.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS US$15.6 MILLION

* FY ‍INVESTMENT INCOME $15.2 MILLION VERSUS $26 MILLION