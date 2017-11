Nov 20 (Reuters) - China Merchants Land Ltd:

* For year ended Dec. 31, 2017, year on year profit attributable increase expected to be no less than 80 percent​

* Expected result due to expected ‍substantial increase in gross profit for FY ending 31 december 2017​

* Expects FY revenue & profit attributable to record substantial gains‍​