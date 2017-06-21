FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Merchants Land says Guangzhou Merchants enter cooperation agreement with Guangdong Poly
June 21, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-China Merchants Land says Guangzhou Merchants enter cooperation agreement with Guangdong Poly

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - China Merchants Land Ltd

* Guangzhou Merchants entered into cooperation agreement with guangdong poly and shanghai guanyi

* Deal for development of zengcheng land through jv company

* Jv co's registered capital of rmb100 million to be contributed by guangzhou merchants (34%), guangzhou poly (33%) and shanghai guanyi (33%)

* Guangzhou merchants shall procure jv company to execute a contract with guangzhou land bureau

* Group's estimated share of total investment is approximately rmb2.45 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

