June 7 (Reuters) - China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 24% STAKE IN SHENZHEN NANYOU HOLDING VIA CASH, SHARE AND CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUES

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENTS WITH PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHNA LTD’S ASSET MANAGEMENT, LIFE INSURANCE AFFILIATES

* CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE SAYS TRADING IN SHARES TO RESUME ON JUNE 8