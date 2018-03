March 20 (Reuters) - China Mining Resources Group Ltd :

* PROPOSES CONSOLIDATION OF EVERY 10 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES OF HK$0.01 EACH INTO 1 CONSOLIDATED ORDINARY SHARE OF HK$0.10​

* PROPOSES CONSOLIDATION OF EVERY 10 EXISTING PREFERENCE SHARES OF HK$0.01 EACH INTO 1 CONSOLIDATED PREFERENCE SHARE OF HK$0.10​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: