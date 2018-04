April 11 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd :

* APPROVED PLAN OF CAPITAL RESERVE CAPITALISATION FOR 2017

* PLANS TO CAPITALISE CAPITAL RESERVE BY ISSUING SHARES TO HOLDERS OF A AND H SHARES AT 2 SHARES FOR EVERY 10 SHARES HELD

* TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE ISSUED BY CAPITALISATION OF CAPITAL RESERVE WILL BE 7,297 MILLION SHARES

* APPLICATION TO BE MADE TO LISTING COMMITTEE OF STOCK EXCHANGE FOR APPROVAL FOR LISTING OF THE CAPITALISATION H SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: