April 27 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd :

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME RMB15,741 MILLION VERSUS RMB20,680 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 14,942 MILLION, UP 5.23 PERCENT

* AS AT MARCH 31, 2018, NPL RATIO WAS 1.71%