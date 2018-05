May 2 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Drawin Technology Group Ltd :

* CO, CMDC ENTERED INTO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF EPC GENERAL CONTRACTING SERVICES BY CMDC GROUP TO GROUP

* ESTIMATES MAXIMUM VALUE OF TRANSACTIONS UNDER FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT MAY REACH RMB400 MILLION

* CO, CMDC ENTERS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR SUPPLY OF PREFABRICATED CONSTRUCTION COMPONENTS, PRODUCTS TO CMDC GROUP BY CO