Dec 27 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Drawin Technology Group Ltd:

* UNIT TO SELL ‍51% OF ZHEJIANG CHINA MINSHENG DRAWIN TECHNOLOGY TO HANGZHOU RESIDENTIAL AREA DEVELOPMENT CENTRE‍​

* CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL IS RMB165.8 MILLION

* ‍ESTIMATED THAT A GAIN (UNAUDITED) OF APPROXIMATELY HK$100.4 MILLION WILL BE RECORDED WITH RESPECT TO DISPOSAL​