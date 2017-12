Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Drawin Technology Group Ltd:

* CHINA MINSHENG DRAWIN TECHNOLOGY - ‍UNIT TO SELL SHARES OF CHINA MINSHENG DRAWIN BUILDING TECHNOLOGY CO​ TO TIANJIN CHINA MINSHENG DRAWIN TECHNOLOGY CO

* CHINA MINSHENG DRAWIN TECHNOLOGY-TIANJIN CHINA MINSHENG DRAWIN TECHNOLOGY TO PURCHASE CHINA MINSHENG DRAWIN BUILDING TECHNOLOGY​ FOR RMB52 MILLION