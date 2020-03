March 25 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd:

* FY INTEREST INCOME HK$176.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$171.4 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB568.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB143.2 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS MAY AFFECT ASSET QUALITY OR ASSET REVENUE OF CREDIT ASSETS AND INVESTMENT ASSETS TO A CERTAIN EXTENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: