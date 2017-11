Nov 21 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd :

* Appoints Ni Xinguang Ha as vice chairman​

* Wang Dongzhi re-designated as CEO and ceased to be first deputy CEO

* Li Huaizhen resigns as chairman​

* Re-designates Chen Guogang as chairman; Guogang ceases to be CEO and first vice chairman of co