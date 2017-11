Nov 24 (Reuters) - China Mobile

* Says it expects 4G customers to exceed 700 million in 2018 from 625 million now

* China Mobile says it expects home broadband user base to exceed 130 million in 2018

* China Mobile says it expects number of internet of things connections to grow to 320 million in 2018 from 200 million now Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)