March 22 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd:

* ‍FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BILLION, UP BY 4.5%​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MILLION VERSUS RMB108,741 MILLION

* ‍ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED​

* FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MILLION, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MILLION

* ‍WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BILLION IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: