April 20 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd:

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB185.5 BILLION, UP BY 0.8%

* Q1 Profit Attributable Of RMB25.8 Bln, UP BY 4.1%

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MILLION

* QTRLY MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: