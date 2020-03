BRIEF-China Mobile Says FY Profit Attributable Down 9.5%

March 19 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd:

* A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.723 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED

* NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK POSED CERTAIN IMPACT ON OVERALL SOCIETY AND ECONOMY; CO’S BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT HAS BEEN NO EXCEPTION

* IN 2020, WILL STRIVE TO OVERCOME IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND 5G NETWORK CONSTRUCTION

* GROUP’S 4G AND 5G NETWORKS ARE EXPECTED TO CO-EXIST FOR A LONG TIME IN 2020 AND BEYOND

* SPED UP DEVELOPMENT OF 5G AND HAVE BEEN FULLY IMPLEMENTING “5G+” PLAN SINCE JUNE 2019 & INITIATIVES HAVE SHOWN GOOD INITIAL RESULTS

* RESOLVED TO ADJUST DEPRECIABLE LIFE OF GROUP’S 4G WIRELESS ASSETS FROM 5 YEARS TO 7 YEARS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY

* ADJUSTMENST EXPECTED TO IMPACT GROUP’S DEPRECIATION BY A DECREASE OF ABOUT RMB18.3 BILLION FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

* AS OF END OF FEB 2020, CO’S 5G PLANS ATTRACTED 15.40 MILLION PACKAGE CUSTOMERS

* WILL MAINTAIN A STABLE DIVIDEND PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: