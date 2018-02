BRIEF-China Mobile Says Unit And China Tower Agreed On Supplementary Provisions To Commercial Pricing Agreement

Feb 1 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd:

* REFERS TO COMMERCIAL PRICING IN RELATION TO LEASE OF TELECOMMUNICATIONS TOWERS AND RELATED ASSETS FROM CHINA TOWER CORP

* PARTIES UNANIMOUSLY AGREED ON SUPPLEMENTARY PROVISIONS TO COMMERCIAL PRICING AGREEMENT

* ENTERING SUPPLEMENTARY AGREEMENT WITH CHINA TOWER TO ENABLE CO TO LOWER EXPENSES OF UTILIZING TELECOMMUNICATIONS TOWERS IN FUTURE​

* TERM OF AGREEMENT SHALL BE FIVE YEARS, EFFECTIVE FROM 1 JAN 2018 AND EXPIRING ON 31 DEC 2022

* ADJUSTED PRODUCT CATALOGUE AND PRICING SHALL BE EFFECTIVE FROM 1 JANUARY 2018