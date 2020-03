March 23 (Reuters) - China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd :

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB341.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB496.1 MILLION

* DIRECTORS CONSIDERED THAT COVID-19 WOULD NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO GROUP’S GOING CONCERN AND LIQUIDITY

* FY REVENUE RMB5.51 BILLION VERSUS RMB4.96 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: