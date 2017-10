Sept 26 (Reuters) - China Motor Bus Co Ltd

* FY profit amounted to HK$628 million, compared with HK$349 million for previous year

* Declares special dividend of HK$1.50 per share

* Declares final dividend of HK$0.10 per share

* FY turnover HK$81.7 million versus HK$91.6 million

* Group will be able to meet all its capital investment requirement in coming year from its own resources