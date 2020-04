April 20 (Reuters) - China National Building Material Co Ltd :

* CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL CO LTD- EXPECTED THAT UNAUDITED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR THREE MONTHS WILL DECREASE BY OVER 70%

* CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL CO- EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK LEADING TO DECREASE IN SALES VOLUME OF CEMENT, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: