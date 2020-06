June 24 (Reuters) - China National Medicines Corp Ltd :

* SAYS ITS MAIN BUSINESS IS MEDICINES WHOLESALE, AND DOES NOT INVOLVE DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION OF VACCINES, RESPONDING TO RECENT SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT

* SAYS IT DOES NOT HAVE EQUITY RELATIONSHIP WITH CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPER CHINA NATIONAL BIOTEC GROUP