March 21 (Reuters) - China Netcom Technology Holdings Ltd :

* ‍UNIT ENTERED INTO JV AGREEMENT WITH LIU JIPING FOR FORMATION OF JV COMPANY​

* ‍JV COMPANY WILL BE OWNED BY HANGZHOU SAFEN AND LIU JIPING​AS TO 55% AND 45%, RESPECTIVELY

* ‍EACH OF HANGZHOU SAFEN AND LIU JIPING AGREED TO MAKE A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION TO JV COMPANY IN AMOUNT OF RMB12 MILLION