Nov 27 (Reuters) - China New City Commercial Development Ltd :

* ‍ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE​

* ENTERED INTO JV WITH MAGGIE & ROSE (CN), HIGHEST JOY AND JV COMPANY FOR RMB150 MILLION ​

* COMPLETE VICTORY TO CONTRIBUTE RMB150 MILLION & MAGGIE & ROSE (CN) TO CONTRIBUTE HK$143.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: