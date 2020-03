BRIEF-China New Energy Says Business Activities In China Been Disrupted By Covid-19

March 26 (Reuters) - China New Energy Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HAS SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASED TO RMB398.6 MILLION (C.£45.9 MILLION) FROM RMB250.0 MILLION

* FY ORDER BOOK AND CONTRACT BACKLOG INCREASE BY 77.5% TO RMB584.9 MILLION (C. £67.4 MILLION) FROM RMB329.6 MILLION

* BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN CHINA HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* POTENTIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL CONDITIONS CAUSED BY OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 WILL ONLY BE TEMPORARY, SHORT-TERM