BRIEF-China New Energy Says Does Not Believe Coronavirus Will Have Significant Financial Impact In 2020

Feb 11 (Reuters) - China New Energy Ltd:

* CHINA NEW ENERGY LTD - TRADING UPDATE AND CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION

* CHINA NEW ENERGY LTD - COMPANY CONTINUED TO TRADE WELL IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

* CHINA NEW ENERGY LTD - BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN CHINA ARE BEING DISRUPTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CHINA NEW ENERGY LTD - COMPANY DOES NOT CURRENTLY BELIEVE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL CAUSE A SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL IMPACT IN 2020

* CHINA NEW ENERGY - IN ORDER TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS, AUTHORITIES REQUESTED COMPANIES IN REGION SHOULD REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL 15 FEBRUARY 2020

* CHINA NEW ENERGY LTD - CLOSURE OF FACTORY FOR AN ADDITIONAL FIVE WORKING DAYS IS EXPECTED TO CAUSE ONLY MINOR MANUFACTURING DELAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: