Dec 27 (Reuters) - China New Higher Education Group Ltd :

* BEIJING DAAI CONSULTING TO ACQUIRE 56% EQUITY INTEREST IN TARGET SCHOOL SPONSOR FOR RMB183 MILLION

* ‍BEIJING DAAI CONSULTING ALSO AGREED TO GRANT LOAN OF RMB40.7 MILLION TO TARGET TO SETTLE ITS SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN​