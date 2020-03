March 23 (Reuters) - China New Higher Education Group Ltd :

* GROUP’S REVENUE INCREASED BY 94.0% TO RMB1,089.2 MILLION FOR YEAR

* NET PROFIT RMB430.4 MILLION FOR YEAR, UP 69.2%

* RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.032 PER SHARE FOR YEAR

* NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FINANCIAL POSITION OF GROUP FROM OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 FOR YEAR