Sept 19 (Reuters) - China New Town Development Co Ltd

* CBDC Nanjing and Jiangxi Zhengrong entered into cooperation agreements

* Jiangxi zhengrong shall establish joint venture with registered capital of RMB50 million

* Subject to condition that Jiangxi Zhengrong succeeds in bid, CBDC Nanjing shall acquire 50% equity interest in JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: