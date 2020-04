BRIEF-China Nt Pharma Group Says Transferred Pfenex Rights To NT Pharma International

April 27 (Reuters) - China NT Pharma Group Company Ltd :

* TRANSFERRED RIGHTS UNDER PFENEX AGREEMENT TO NT PHARMA INTERNATIONAL ON 21 APRIL

* APPLICATION MADE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE FROM 9 A.M. ON 28 APRIL

* NT PHARMA OVERSEAS TO DISPOSE SHARE CAPITAL OF NT PHARMA INTERNATIONAL TO KANGCHEN

* NT PHARMA PACIFIC TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 40% STAKE IN BEIJING KANGCHEN BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY

* CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION OF 40% STAKE IN KANGCHEN IS RMB360.0 MILLION

* CHINA NT PHARMA GROUP SEES ESTIMATED GAIN OF ABOUT RMB34.1 MILLION ON PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF NT PHARMA INTERNATIONAL SHARES BY NT PHARMA OVERSEAS