Feb 20 (Reuters) - China NT Pharma Group Company Ltd :

* SHUSI, A COMPOUND MEDICINE OF UNIT SUZHOU FIRST PHARMACEUTICAL, APPROVED IN CONSISTENCY EVALUATION OF CHINA FDA

* SHUSI IS USED TO TREAT BIPOLAR AFFECTIVE DISORDER; PASSED HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISON CLINICAL TRIALS WITH ORIGINAL DRUG