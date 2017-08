June 30 (Reuters) - China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd :

* ‍Finance lease company entered into Lianshui finance lease agreement with Lianshui Xinyuan​

* ‍Finance lease co agreed to purchase Lianshui leased asset from xian datang and lease Lianshui leased asset to Lianshui Xinyuan​

* Deal for RMB 106.2 mln