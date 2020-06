June 22 (Reuters) - China Ocean Industry Group Ltd :

* COURT ORDERED CO TO TRANSFER ITS 20% STAKE IN ZHEJIANG OCEAN LEASING CO TO ZHOUSHAN OCEAN LEASING NEW ENERGY

* COURT ORDERED TRANSFER OF STAKE AS SATISFACTION OF OUTSTANDING SUM OWED TO ZHOUSHAN OCEAN LEASING NEW ENERGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)