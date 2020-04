April 3 (Reuters) - China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd:

* TOTAL RENTAL RELIEFS TO BE PROVIDED BY GROUP AMOUNTED TO ABOUT RMB4 MILLION

* LIKELY THAT INTERIM RESULTS OF GROUP FOR HY WILL BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED DUE TO COVID-19

* "VACANCY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE WITH NO GUARANTEE OF NEW TENANTS TO FILL VACANCY WITHIN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME"