Dec 18 (Reuters) - China Oceanwide International Financial Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSES TO RAISE HK$18.25 BILLION BY WAY OF RIGHTS ISSUE OF 16.59 BILLION RIGHTS SHARES AT HK$1.10 PER RIGHTS SHARE​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE AFTER DEDUCTING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY HK$18.18 BILLION​

* ANNOUNCES ‍RIGHTS ISSUE ON BASIS OF EIGHT RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY THREE EXISTING SHARES HELD BY SHAREHOLDERS​