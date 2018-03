March 27 (Reuters) - China Oil And Gas Group Ltd:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE UP 19% TO HK$7,651 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$250.5 MILLION VERSUS HK$311.8 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK CENT 0.35 PER ORDINARY SHARE​