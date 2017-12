Dec 4 (Reuters) - China Online Education Group:

* ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE RMB 253 MILLION TO RMB 260 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 95.1 PERCENT TO RMB 236.1 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE RMB 0.41

* ‍FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY CURRENTLY EXPECTS NET REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN RMB 253 MILLION TO RMB 260 MILLION​

* SEES Q4 ‍GROSS BILLINGS TO BE BETWEEN RMB382 MILLION TO RMB390 MILLION​

* - QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ADS WAS RMB 6.60 (US $1.05​)