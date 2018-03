March 26 (Reuters) - China Online Education Group:

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE RMB 245 MILLION TO RMB 250 MILLION

* BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ADS FOR Q4 2017 WAS RMB7.95 (US$1.20)‍​

* ‍Q1 2018 GROSS BILLINGS TO BE BETWEEN RMB340 MILLION TO RMB350 MILLION, WHICH WOULD REPRESENT AN INCREASE OF ABOUT 5% TO 8%

* NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ADS FOR Q4 2017 WAS RMB7.50 (US$1.20)‍​