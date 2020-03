March 31 (Reuters) - China Oriental Group Co Ltd:

* TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR INCLUDE INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$0.10 PER SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.05 PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 3,210 MILLION VERSUS RMB 4,782 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB 43.01 BILLION VERSUS RMB 40.78 BILLION

* DESPITE UNSTABLE AND UNCERTAIN BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT, EXPECTED THAT OVERALL IRON AND STEEL INDUSTRY WILL STAY OPTIMISTIC IN 2020