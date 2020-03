March 25 (Reuters) - China Outfitters Holdings Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB19.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB60.2 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB818.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB 898.3 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ALSO IMPOSED AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS OF GROUP

* OVER 70% OF RETAIL POINTS HAVE BEEN CLOSED SINCE LATE JAN AND THERE WAS MINIMAL SALES GENERATED IN FEB DUE TO COVID-19

* BY MARCH 25, EXCEPT FOR RETAIL POINTS IN WUHAN AND TIANJIN WHICH ARE CLOSED, 90% OF RETAIL POINTS RESUMED OPERATION