March 20 (Reuters) - China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY WAS RMB3,329.7 MILLION, 63.0% HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR

* FY REVENUE UP 32.8% TO RMB28,590.9 MILLION

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK19.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* IN SHORT TERM, PROPERTY SALES IN PERIOD WOULD BE UNDER PRESSURE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC