March 26 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd :

* FY REVENUE HK$166.04 BILLION VERSUS HK$164.07 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$40.77 BILLION VERSUS HK$37.02 BILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK45 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: