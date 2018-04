April 26 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd :

* WILL STRIVE TO MEET ANNUAL SALES TARGET OF NOT LESS THAN HK$290.0 BILLION

* Q1 CONTRACTED PROPERTY SALES HK$65.83 BILLION, UP 15.2 PERCENT

* QTRLY REVENUES HK$27.64 BILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT HK$8.24 BILLION, UP 5.7 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: