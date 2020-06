BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Announces Confirmation of Intention to List Global Depositary Receipts On The LSE

June 10 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd :

* CHINA PACIFIC INSUR. - INTENTION TO FLOAT

* CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE GROUP CO LTD - CONFIRMATION OF INTENTION TO LIST GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

* CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE - INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH OFFERING OF UP TO 113.2 MILLION GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS WITH EACH GDR REPRESENTING 5 A SHARES

* CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE GROUP - OFFERING REPRESENTS UP TO 565.8 MILLION A SHARES OF COMPANY, OR 9.0% OF TOTAL A SHARES OF COMPANY PRIOR TO OFFERING