June 12 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd :

* UPDATES ON PROPOSED ISSUANCE AND ADMISSION OF GDRS

* CURRENTLY APPLYING FOR ISSUANCE AND ADMISSION OF GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

* PRICE RANGE OF GDRS UNDER ISSUANCE IS PRELIMINARILY DETERMINED TO BE BETWEEN USD17.60 AND USD19.00 PER GDR

* ON PROPOSED ISSUANCE, EACH GDR REPRESENTING FIVE A SHARES OF CO

* EXPECTS THAT GROSS PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE WILL AMOUNT TO BETWEEN USD1,991.6 MILLION AND USD2,150.1 MILLION