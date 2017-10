Aug 14 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd

* Accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Life Insurance Co for period between 1 Jan 2017 and 31 July were rmb123.911 billion

* Accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Property Insurance Co for period between 1 Jan 2017 and 31 July was rmb60.732 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)