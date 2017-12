Dec 12 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd :

* ‍ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF CHINA PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. FOR JAN TO NOV RMB169.451 BILLION​

* ‍ACCUMULATED GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF CHINA PACIFIC PROPERTY INSURANCE CO., LTD FOR JAN TO NOV WAS RMB94.438 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: