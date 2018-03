March 29 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd :

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.80 PER SHARE

* FY NET PREMIUMS EARNED RMB263,554 MILLION VERSUS RMB219,573 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB14.662 BILLION, UP 21.6%.