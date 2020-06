June 2 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT GETS REGULATORY APPROVAL TO ISSUE 125.7 MILLION UNITS OF GDRS IN LONDON

* SAYS SWISS RE PRINCIPAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY ASIA PTE LTD AGREES TO INVEST IN ITS GDRS AS CORNERSTONE INVESTOR Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ZVHmjw ; bit.ly/3026GV0 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)