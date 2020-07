BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Group Says Additionally Issued 8.8 Mln GDRs After Exercise Of Option

July 3 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd :

* NUMBER OF NEWLY ISSUED DOMESTIC UNDERLYING A SHARES REPRESENTED BY GDRS UNDER OVER-ALLOTMENT IS ABOUT 44 MILLION A SHARES

* NEWLY ISSUED A SHARES EXPECTED TO BE LISTED ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE ON 9 JULY

* STABILISING MANAGER PARTIALLY EXERCISED OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION AS AGREED DURING GDR ISSUANCE

* CO ADDITIONALLY ISSUED 8.8 MILLION GDRS AT PRICE OF US$17.60 PER GDR AFTER EXERCISE OF OPTION

* AFTER EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, TOTAL PROCEEDS RAISED FROM GDR ISSUANCE WILL BE US$1.9654 BILLION